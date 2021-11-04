Adipurush is one of the most-anticipated movies of Prabhas. The magnum opus helmed by Om Raut also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The team has completed 100 days of shoot and also Prabhas has wrapped up his portions. The team did have a small celebration for the same and the pictures of the cast and crew have hit the internet. Prabhas can be seen in a casual avatar, sporting thick moustache and sunglasses and wrapped his head with bandana. Adipurush is all set to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Team Adipurush

