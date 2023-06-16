In a fervent response to a critical review of the film Adipurush, fans of actor Prabhas engaged in a heated clash with the critic and started beating him. The controversy unfolded as the critic expressed his unfavorable opinion about the movie, asserting that it fell short of expectations. The confrontation between the fans and the critic escalated, with both sides fiercely expressing their viewpoints. Video capturing the intense exchange have gone viral on social media, fueling further discussions about the film and the clash between fans and critics. Adipurush Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.