The trailer for Dr Biju's upcoming film Adrishya Jalakangal, also known as Invisible Windows, has been released and promises a surreal war film with global appeal. Starring Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan, the film takes place during the World War II era and explores the human condition during times of conflict. The trailer hints at a visually stunning film with elements of magical realism, and showcases the brilliant performances of the lead actors. Tovino Thomas Bags Best Asian Actor at Septimius Awards For 2018, Malayalam Actor Says ‘This One Is for Kerala’.

Watch Invisible Windows Trailer Here:

