Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s music video “Payani” (in Tamil) was released on March 17. Many colleagues and friends from the industry congratulated her, including Dhanush. The actor took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory message for her in which he mentioned, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video God bless.” Aishwaryaa replied saying, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed”.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s Response To Dhanush’s Message

