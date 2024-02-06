Photos of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar enjoying football with his son and his friends have surfaced online. Thala Ajith recently wrapped up the first schedule of his Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan. Ajith Kumar is known for dedicating quality time to his family members whenever he is not shooting or occupied with a project. In recent photos surfacing online, the Tamil superstar was spotted on a football turf with his son Aadvik's team. In the pictures, Ajith Kumar could be seen taking penalty shootouts as his son and other children cheered for him. New Photos of Vidaa Muyarchi Star Ajith Kumar Take Internet by Storm!.

Check Out the Photos Here:

#Ajithkumar : He is The Man On Some Positive Vibe❤️🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/a4o941a40T — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) February 6, 2024

