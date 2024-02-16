Allu Arjun stole the spotlight at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival 2024, representing Indian cinema on the global stage. He graced the event with a stylish red carpet entrance, captivating everyone with his charm, and attended a special screening of the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Beyond the glamour, Arjun made significant connections by engaging with international filmmakers, producers and others at the event. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Netflix Confirms Acquisition of OTT Rights for Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil & Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Telugu Action Thriller.

Allu Arjun at Berlin Film Festival:

