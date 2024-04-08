Allu Arjun Birthday: Jr NTR Wishes Pushpa 2 Star With Heartfelt Message on Social Media!

Jr NTR took to social media to wish Allu Arjun a happy birthday. The Pushpa star turned 42 on April 8 and has been receiving immense love from fans and celebs alike

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 08, 2024 11:54 AM IST

Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8 was a double dose of celebration! Not only did the superstar receive a wave of love from fans online, but the much-anticipated teaser for his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule was also unveiled. Fellow Tollywood star Jr NTR joined the chorus of well-wishers, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to send a warm birthday message to Arjun. NTR wrote, "Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success." Check out RRR star's sweet and simple message below. Pushpa 2 – The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun in Saree Looks Powerful and Menacing in Massy Glimpse From Sukumar Directorial (Watch Video).

Jr NTR Wishes Allu Arjun 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

