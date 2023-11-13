Looks like superstar Allu Arjun celebrated Diwali with his family! Well, as video of the actor bursting firecrackers with daughter Arha has taken internet by storm. In the said clip, the Pushpa star could be seen ensuring his daughter's safety by being super protective for her while lighting anaar on the festive occasion. The father-daughter duo were papped in ethnic outfits for Diwali. Kriti Sanon Radiates Elegance in Red and Yellow Suit, Actress Celebrates Diwali with Lights, Colors, Flowers, and Punjabi Delights! (View Pics).

Allu Arjun Celebrates Diwali With Daughter:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)