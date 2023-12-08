Whether it's celebrities, critics or fans, the performances of the star-studded cast in Animal have garnered continuous praise. Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun praises Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar act in the film by labelling it as ‘#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level’. He also applauds the fantastic performances of Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri’s fantastic acts. Allu Arjun lauded director Sandeep Reddy Vanga by mentioning, “The Director, the Man @imvangasandeep garu. Just Mind Blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable.” Animal Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Grosses Rs 563.3 Crore Worldwide in the First Week.

The Animal Review By Allu Arjun

#Animal . Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created . My deep Respects to the highest… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 8, 2023

