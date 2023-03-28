Telugu star, Allu Arjun, took to his social media and thanked his 'audience, admirers and fans' for all the love as he clocked 20 years in the industry today. The Pushpa star who has 20.3 million followers on Insta had made his adult debut with 2003 film Gangotri. "I am grateful to all my people from the industry." a part of his post reads. Pushpa-The Rule: First Glimpse of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 To Be Out on Actor’s Birthday – Reports.

Allu Arjun Completes 20 Years in Biz:

