Allu Arjun celebrates his 42nd birthday today, April 8. The star of Pushpa 2 rang in his birthday with a late-night celebration with family members. On the actor's special day, along with friends and colleagues, millions of fans have been pouring in wishes for the Telugu superstar from all corners. Among them was his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen BTS picture of the actor from the sets of their upcoming film Pushpa2: The Rule. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happiest birthday PushpaRaj! @alluarjunonline". The day was further electrified by the release of the teaser for the long-awaited film, coinciding with the actor's birthday festivities. Allu Arjun Turns 42! Allu Sneha Reddy Hosts a Pushpa -Themed Birthday Bash for Husband- Check Inside Pics From Celebrations!.

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna’s Insta Story Here:

Rashmika Mandanna's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

