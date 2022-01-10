Allu Aravind is a popular film producer and distributor in Tollywood. He bankrolls films under the banner of Geetha Arts. On the occasion of his birthday, his son, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, has shared an unseen picture to wish him. This picture of the father and son duo, twinning in white shirt, is just adorable. The candid moment of the two has been captured beautifully.

Allu Aravind Turns 73

