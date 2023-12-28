Alphonse Puthren took to Instagram to share a series of posts related to showbiz and politics. The Malayalam filmmaker, via his Insta Story, asserted that ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth has been murdered similar to J Jayalalithaa. He urged actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin to investigate the matter, warning that he or his father MK Stalin could be the next targets of the killers. In another Instagram post, the director of Gold wrote about Ajith Kumar, stating that he had heard from Nivin Pauly and Suresh Chandra about the Tamil actor’s plans to enter politics. Alphonse added, “But till now, I have not seen you in the public and political front”, demanding an explanation for the same. Alphonse Puthran Reveals He’s Suffering From ‘Autism Spectrum Disorder’, Deletes Insta Post After Announcing His Decision To Stop His ‘Cinema Theatre Career’.

Alphonse Puthren On Vijayakanth’s Death

Gold Director On Ajith Kumar’s Political Moves

