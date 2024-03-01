Jawan director Atlee Kumar was spotted arriving at Gujarat's Jamnagar with his family for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. In a video circulated online, Atlee stepped out of Jamnagar airport, posing for photographers with his wife Krishna Priya and son Meer. The celebrations, scheduled from March 1 to 3, are set to witness the presence of many celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Manish Malhotra. Check out the video below! Atlee Kumar and Priya Celebrate Their Son Meer’s First Birthday at Disneyland Paris! (View Pics).

Atlee In Jamnagar With Wife Priya

