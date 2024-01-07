Ramesh Solanki, former Shiv Sena leader, has filed a police complaint against the creators of Nayanthara's film, Annapoorani, alleging that it has offended Hindu sentiments and demeaned the portrayal of Lord Ram. On January 6, via X (Previously known as Twitter) Solanki shared a post and labelled the film anti-Hindu, citing specific concerns. He has accused the movie of promoting love jihad and has urged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to promptly take action by registering an FIR against both the film's makers and Netflix India, the streaming platform. Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food Trailer: Nayanthara’s Aspiring Chef Overcomes Tradition in Her Empowering Journey of a Culinary Dreamer (Watch Video).

Ramesh Solanki's Post On X:

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios… pic.twitter.com/zM0drX4LMR — Ramesh Solanki🇮🇳 (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 6, 2024

