As Anupama Parameswaran celebrates her birthday, fans from around the world are pouring in heartfelt wishes for the actress. Anupama has captured the hearts of audiences with her charm and talent. As the Tillu Square actress turned 28 today, admirers took to the micro-blogging platform to express their love and admiration for her. Check out some of the posts below: Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: From Premam To Rowdy Boys, 5 Times The Actress Won Hearts With Her Performances!

'Most Beautiful Girl'

Happy Birthday My Heroine @anupamahere you are the most beautiful girl just wanted to say love you that's it #HappyBirthdayAnupama ❤️😘#HappyBirthdayAnupama @ramsayz pic.twitter.com/CC4RP6XBpK — JONTY RED #RAPO (@Anshpandit1231) February 17, 2024

'Cutie'

'Talented Actress'

'Fav Crush'

'Beauty'

Anupama the word definition of Beauty #HappyBirthdayAnupama pic.twitter.com/vAsaGP3wEp — Mashoor Aadmi (@MashoorAadmi) February 18, 2024

