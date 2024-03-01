Anweshippin Kandethum, directed by Darwin Kuriakose and starring Tovino Thomas as a cop, impressed audiences upon its February 9 release. It drew positive feedback, with viewers calling the Malayalam investigative thriller "interesting and engaging." After a successful theatrical run, the movie is heading to Netflix on March 8, where it will be available in multiple languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. This film marks Kuriakose's directorial debut and Thomas's latest role as a law enforcement officer. Anweshippin Kandethum Movie Review: Tovino Thomas Adeptly Leads This Engrossing But Flawed Investigative Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release Update

Anweshanathinaayi varunnu Anand and team 🚔 🔍 Anweshippin Kandethum, coming to Netflix on 8 March in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. #AnweshippinKandethumOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/j80BlUezg4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) March 1, 2024

