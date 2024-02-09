Anweshippin Kandethum, helmed by Darwin Kuriakose in his directorial debut, was released in theaters today. The film features Tovino Thomas in the role of a cop and has left the audience impressed. Many managed to watch early shows of this Malayalam movie and have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform. The investigative thriller has been declared as ‘interesting and engaging’. Apart from the performances, some have even praised the debutant director’s work. Check out the reviews below for Anweshippin Kandethum. Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer: Tovino Thomas Plays a Police Officer Investigating Two Cases That Shocked Kerala (Watch Video).

Fans Are Impressed

Seat Edge Thriller From Mollywood After A Long Time💯#AnweshippinKandethum pic.twitter.com/2CUt85UJda — Jomon T (@on_aug44400) February 9, 2024

'Excellent'

'Engaging'

'Good Content'

A journey of a police officer with good content and social relevant story.!!#AnweshippinKandethum thrilling investigation starts now. pic.twitter.com/YdTV5U4DVo — Dulquer Stan (@Dulquers_Tweets) February 9, 2024

Lauding Lead Actor's Performance

‘Interesting & Engaging’

