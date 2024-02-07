There’s just two days left for the Malayalam film Anweshippin Kandethum to hit the theatres. The film helmed by Darwin Kuriakose in his directorial debut features Tovino Thomas in the role of a cop. The film centers around real crime investigation that sent shockwaves across Kerala. The actor shared on social media that this upcoming film has received U/A certificate from the censor board. Anweshippin Kandethum Teaser: Tovino Thomas as a Cop Shows His Quest for Truth, Film Set To Release on February 9 (Watch Video).

Anweshippin Kandethum Receives U/A Certification

