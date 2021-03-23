Oscar-winning music legend AR Rahman introduces the lead actor of his upcoming musical movie 99 Songs. It is the young and charming Ehan Bhat with some strong background in the field of music. The lead comes from the land of Kashmir and you can catch up this film in cinemas from April 16. In the video, AR Rahman explains how dear is this film for him as it took almost a decade to make this gem into a film.

Check Out the Video Below:

