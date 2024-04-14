The chills and thrills are about to return as the fourth instalment of Sundar C's popular horror franchise, Aranmanai, gears up for release! To mark the occasion, the makers have unveiled the film's first single, "Achacho." This electrifying dance number features the leading ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, setting the screen ablaze with their energetic moves. Kharesma Ravichandran's catchy melody will surely get you grooving, while glimpses of the film's plot are cleverly woven into the visuals. Aranmanai 4 Trailer: Sundar C's Supernatural Thriller Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna Teases Spooky Twists (Watch Video).

Watch "Achacho" Song:

