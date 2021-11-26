The Family Man 2 Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her first foreign film which is based on Timeri N Murari's best-selling novel Arrangements of Love. British filmmaker Philip John is roped in as the director. Reports suggest that Samantha is all set to play the role of a strong-minded bisexual Tamil woman.

