Tamil actor Arulmani, known for films like Singam and Lingaa, passed away on April 11 in Chennai. The 65-year-old actor reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was recently busy campaigning for the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party in the upcoming elections. Though rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Arulmani had been actively involved in politics in recent years and had taken a break from acting. Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Muhammad Haneef Dies at 58.

Arulmani No More

