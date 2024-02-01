Ace filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya celebrated their son Meer’s first birthday in a special manner. The renowned couple took a trip to Disneyland Paris, turning their first child’s milestone into a memorable affair. They shared a joint post on Instagram, featuring pictures from their trip, and captioned it, “Happy birthday to our little one and a new god sent friend cant believe ur already 1 Thank you god & love u so much for this beautiful little gift.” Filmmaker Atlee and Priya Mohan Welcome Their First Child and It’s a Baby Boy!

Meer’s First Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

