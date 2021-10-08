Bagheera is the upcoming Tamil film that is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film stars Prabhudeva in the titular role; Amyra Dastur, Sakshi Agarwal and Janani Iyer will be seen in key roles. The trailer of the film shows the lead actor in multiple avatars and also his behaviour as psychologically affected serial killer. He is seen as a person who kills women for passion.

Watch The Trailer Of Bagheera Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)