Baiju Paravoor is no more. As per reports, the filmmaker and production controller passed away on June 26. He was 42 and was getting treated for fever and physical discomfort. Reportedly, Baiju's health issues were caused by food poisoning, claims his family. FYI, Baiju had consumed food from a hotel in Kozhikode where he had gone for work. CV Dev, Malayalam Cinema and Theatre Actor, Dies at 83.

RIP Baiju Paravoor:

