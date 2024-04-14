On April 14, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his latest project, Benz, on social media. The action thriller features Raghava Lawrence in the lead, with Lokesh writing the story and Bakkiyaraj Kannan directing. Plot details remain secret, but the announcement has delighted fans. Shruti Haasan Joins Lokesh Kanagaraj for Raaj Kamal Films International Project.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's New Project Benz

It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11 🤞🏻

I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k , I am excited for you.

Thank you everyone for… pic.twitter.com/MOVB12Puh4

— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 14, 2024