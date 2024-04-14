On April 14, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed his latest project, Benz, on social media. The action thriller features Raghava Lawrence in the lead, with Lokesh writing the story and Bakkiyaraj Kannan directing. Plot details remain secret, but the announcement has delighted fans. Shruti Haasan Joins Lokesh Kanagaraj for Raaj Kamal Films International Project.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's New Project Benz
It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11 🤞🏻
I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k , I am excited for you.
Thank you everyone for… pic.twitter.com/MOVB12Puh4
— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 14, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)