Bheeshma Parvam was one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of Mammootty. Directed by Amal Neerad, the film released in theatres today. From the narrative to the performances to the music, everything about this crime drama has been hailed by netizens.

EPIC

This fight Sequence 🔥 is a perfect Megastar Thaandavam 💯 !! Background Score and dialogues 🔥 #BheeshmaParvam #Mammootty pic.twitter.com/XmLGyDowHW — ً (@SuFidulQuerist) March 3, 2022

A Clear Winner

#BheeshmaParvam , the grand , stylish and slick drama is heavily inspired from the Godfather trilogy and stories from the epic Mahabharata. @mammukka steals the show as Michael and the rest of the cast just shines through every frame . We have a winner here . — Premg (@ogpremg) March 3, 2022

Amal Neerad Show

#BheeshmaParvam Inteval : #AmalNeerad show, Godfather on steroids. Every shot, scene superbly staged. Every characters and the conflict well placed. Most importantly @mammukka is back 😍🔥 — V. Aravind (@False_09_) March 3, 2022

All Praises For The Superstar

Decent first half and a terrific and racy second half 🔥🔥 Making quality, fights 💯 Once again terrific BGM score by sushin shyam💥❤️‍🔥@mammukka nailed it in every scene🙏 Soubin too did best performance🔥#BheeshmaParvam — Maazi (@Maazi007777) March 3, 2022

Mighty Impressive

#BheeshmaParvam Amal takes his time to set the tone n plays his commercial card in the second half with the perfect mix of emotions and heroism. The tempo in the second half keeps raising for a superb conclusion. Mammootty and Soubin is your Vito Corleone and Micheal Corleone pic.twitter.com/Qzx6d6lcov — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) March 3, 2022

Marvellous Mammukka

#BheeshmaParvam - Core Elements are worked upon family emotions & it worked out to the core.Well executed by Amal Neerad 👍 A Marvellous #Mammootty𓃵 & a well performing cast with strong technical side and bgm gives us an ultimate winner 👍 Road to Bilal successfully opened 😍 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) March 3, 2022

