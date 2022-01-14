Chiranjeevi is known as the Megastar of Tollywood. The actor has won hearts both onscreen and off screen. And now to watch him cook dosas on the occasion of Bhogi is indeed a treat for his fans. The actor’s nephew Varun Tej Konidela has shared a video of his uncle preparing dosas and captioned it as ‘Dosa making 101 with boss!’ Fans are mighty impressed seeing the veteran actor’s simplicity and are lauding him for the same.

Watch Chiranjeevi Preparing Dosas For His Familia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

