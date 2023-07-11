The much-awaited song 'Jam Jam Jajjanaka' from the upcoming film Bholaa Shankar has been released, leaving fans ecstatic. The high-energy dance number features the dynamic trio of Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh, who set the screen ablaze with their impeccable moves and infectious enthusiasm. The foot-tapping beats and catchy lyrics of the song are bound to make listeners groove along. Bholaa Shankar is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The movie is backed by AK Entertainment. Bholaa Shankar Teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi Sets the Screen Ablaze in this Action-Entertainer and Larger-Than-Life Spectacle (Watch Video).

Check Out The Lyrical Song Here:

