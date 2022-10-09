Rapper ADK (Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam) is a Sri Lankan R&B and hip-hop artiste and also a music producer. Janany Kunaseelan is a news presenter, who has also done modelling. Ram Ramasamy is a cricketer; he’s modelled for brands and hosted TV shows too. The trio would be seen as contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Premiere: Aishwarya Rajesh’s Brother Manikandan Rajesh and TV Actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi Enter the Reality TV Show!

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Rapper ADK

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Janany Kunaseelan

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Ram Ramasamy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)