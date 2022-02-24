The makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate have released a teaser video and confirmed that Silambarasan TR aka Simbu has replaced Kamal Haasan as the host of the reality show. It was just days ago when the veteran actor took to social media and mentioned he’s exiting the show owing to work commitments.

Watch The Teaser Of Bigg Boss Ultimate Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)