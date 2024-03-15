Malayalam superstar Mammootty's highly anticipated film Bramayugam, a February release, has finally arrived on streaming platform SonyLIV, much to the delight of moviegoers. Fans are raving about Mammootty's performance in the black-and-white film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Bramayugam follows the story of a folk singer from the Paanan caste who makes a life-changing discovery while escaping slavery. This encounter with an ancient tradition alters his destiny. Here, scroll down to see what netizens are saying about Bramayugam! Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Devilish'

#Bramayugam Peaked in these Scenes 🛐 " Devilish " At it's Core 💀🔥 Performer @mammukka at his Top 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zrUlbuUyeU — s4eehâ4ï 🤳 (@Sreehari__707) March 15, 2024

'Mammootty Can Pull Off'

Something only Mammootty can pull off in Cinema 💀❤️‍🔥#Bramayugam! pic.twitter.com/bnFbaJNHcq — ᴀꜰꜱɪɴ ᴍᴏʜ (@afsinX) March 15, 2024

'Creepiest'

This was the creepiest moment in #Bramayugam . The way #Mammootty ate that chicken reveals the personification of pure evil. Another strong reason to call him a legend. pic.twitter.com/se2scbIhOl — Midhun Vijayakumari (@1whodunnit) March 15, 2024

'Thriller'

Damn!! Saareee @mammukka are you seriously 72?? 🥵🥵🤌🏻 That pre climax was just mind blown 🛐 Well engaged thriller! Another side Arjun Ashokan acting was just awesome 👌🏼🔥 Making, visuals, sound effects each & every department was top notch! #Bramayugam pic.twitter.com/DlrfII8jt9 — ƒαιzι тωιтѕ ♡ (@PranavKVFC) March 15, 2024

'Masterpiece'

