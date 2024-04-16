Beloved Kannada film industry actor and director Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, fondly referred to as Dwarakish has sadly passed away at 81 after he suffered a heart attack. His son broke the devastating news, stating that Dwarakish breathed his last at his home in Electronic City. KG Jayan, Veteran Carnatic Musician, Dies At 89.

