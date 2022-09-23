Atlee is directing the film Jawan that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead. On the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday yesterday, Atlee shared a picture in which he was seen posing with SRK and Thalapathy Vijay and it went viral instantly. Since then rumours are rife that the Tamil superstar could be making cameo in Jawan and many even started trolling him using the hashtag ‘Cameo Beggar Vijay’. Atlee's Birthday Pic With Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay Wins Over Social Media; Fans Believe Tamil Superstar Will Make Cameo in Jawan!

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

Bollywood superstar with Kollywood Joker #CameoBeggarVijay — Rolex 🎰 (@Thanos6989) September 23, 2022

