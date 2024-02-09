The old Telugu film Cameramen Gangatho Rambabu, featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, is re-released today in the two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. During the screening, a disturbance caused by fervent fans marred the screening. A fire ignited inside the theatre in Nandyal district as fans lit scraps of paper, prompting chaos and fear among attendees. Concerns arise over the recurring disruptive behaviour despite past warnings that potential film screenings may be halted if such incidents persist. Yatra 2 Screening: Video of Clash Between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Fans at Hyderabad Theatre Goes Viral – WATCH.

Fans Lit Papers Inside Nandyal Theatre During Re-Release

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: During the re-release of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Cameraman Ganga to Rambabu', fans lit scraps of papers inside a theatre in Nandyala, earlier today pic.twitter.com/aKjbAv0zri — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

