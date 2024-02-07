The Tamil language period action adventure film starring Dhanush is all set to make its OTT debut after a successful run in the theatres. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran, who also co-wrote the film with Arunraja Kamaraj and Madhan Karky. Alongside Dhanush, the movie stars Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken in pivotal roles. Captain Miller was released in the theatres on January 12, 2024, during the Pongal festivities. Captain Miller is all set for its digital debut and will start premiering on Amazon Prime on February 9, 2024, at 12 am midnight. Captain Miller Trailer: Dhanush, the ‘Devil’, Shows His Ruthless Side While Battling Enemies in Arun Matheswaran’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Captain Miller To Stream on Amazon Prime From February 9:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

