Dhanush's much-anticipated film, Captain Miller, made a grand entry into cinemas on January 12, 2024, igniting a fervor among audiences. The movie has garnered widespread acclaim from both viewers and netizens, with fans showering love and praise on Dhanush for his stellar performance. The positive response is a testament to the film's impact, cementing its place as a must-watch. Captain Miller Trailer: Dhanush, the ‘Devil’, Shows His Ruthless Side While Battling Enemies in Arun Matheswaran’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

See X Reactions For Dhanush's Captain Miller:

Peak Cinema

Arun Matheswaran showed PEAK CINEMA in 2nd first 10Mins 💥💥 Theatre MADDDDD MAXXXXX 🌋#CaptainMiller #CaptainMilIerFDFS #CaptainMillerPongal pic.twitter.com/RvTkjPVZc1 — Dhanush Trends ™ (@Dhanush_Trends) January 12, 2024

Dhanush Entry

Pongal Celebrations With Captain Miller

Dhanush Killed This One

Longed For This Moment

Finally after 3 long years Longed for this moment 🥺🔥#CaptainMilIer #CaptainMillerPongal pic.twitter.com/z75UHMOKz3 — Lavyyy Boiiii ✨ (@Lavyyboi) January 12, 2024

Great Visuals

#CAPTAINMILLER 1st half ~ Solid story and conflicts, characters are well established, good dialogues & great visuals 🥳 Interval chase sequence ws too gud on par with Hollywood standards, ends with a little twist 😎 So far so good ! #CaptainMilIerFDFS #CaptainMillerReview pic.twitter.com/HCcKnqc6Go — Chandrakant Shinde (@Chandrakan76691) January 12, 2024

Good

Housefull

1st show of #CaptainMiller housefull 💥 Massive rage by dhanush fans pic.twitter.com/sDM9WaDRG1 — Baba Cinemas 4K (@ArchanaDarshana) January 12, 2024

Excellent Screenplay

Interval - #Captainmiller #dhanush entry mass🔥🔥 #shivanna has only 5 mins screen presence in first half Excellent screenplay 🔥👑 Interval fight is massive , Cinematography 🧎🔥 pic.twitter.com/RTpeeLmDEc — Stalwart (@One_man_show17) January 12, 2024

