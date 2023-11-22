(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Captain Miller Song 'Killer Killer' Lyric Video: Dhanush’s Dynamic Vocals in New Single Amp Up Anticipation, GV Prakash Kumar’s Musical Mastery Unveils Glimpses of Intense Battles - Watch
Dhanush showcases his versatile talents by lending his voice to the song Killer Killer for the upcoming film Captain Miller, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film will be out on Pongal 2024.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 22, 2023 05:28 PM IST