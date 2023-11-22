Dhanush showcases his multifaceted talent once again in the song "Killer Killer" from the upcoming film Captain Miller, where he not only stars but also lends his voice to the track. Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the song seems to be the quintessential heroic number, amplifying the intensity of Tamil cinema. The lyric video, accompanied by glimpses of Dhanush in the midst of intense and bloody battles, promises a riveting musical and visual experience for audiences. Captain Miller Release Postponed! Dhanush, Priyanka Mohan’s Film to Now Hit the Theatres on Pongal 2024; Check New Poster.

