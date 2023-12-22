On December 22, the promotional video for the second single, ''Un Oliyile'', from Captain Miller was unveiled. Dhanush shared a brief 34-second clip on his social media, announcing that the full track would premiere on December 23, sharp at 5 pm. Starring Dhanush in the lead role, this action-adventure film is directed by Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller Song 'Killer Killer' Lyric Video: Dhanush’s Dynamic Vocals in New Single Amp Up Anticipation, GV Prakash Kumar’s Musical Mastery Unveils Glimpses of Intense Battles - Watch.

Dhanush Shares Promo Video Of Captain Miller's Second Song:

Captain Miller second single promo pic.twitter.com/9bBHvSt52t — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 22, 2023

