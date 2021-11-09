Chennai has been receiving heavy rainfall since November 6 and it is reportedly the highest since 2015. Many areas in the city have been flooded due to incessant rainfall. Camps have been setup by authorities to provide shelter to people who have been affected by Chennai floods. Besides that, actor Sivakarthikeyan’s fan club has come forward to help needy people in the hour of crisis. A video has been shared by industry expert Kaushik LM in which fans can be seen distributing food packages to the needy.

Sivakarthikeyan’s FC Helps The Needy Amid Chennai Floods

Central Chennai @Siva_Kartikeyan Fans Club donated food to needy people affected by the heavy ongoing rains in Chennai. Nice gesture guys 👏 pic.twitter.com/fPACO3ThAs — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 9, 2021

