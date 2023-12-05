Actor Vishnu Vishal took to social media to share visuals of his waterlogged home in Karapakkam, Chennai, following the torrential rains that have lashed the city over the past few days. In the shared pictures, the actor could be seen stranded at his residence with water inundating his house. In the post on X, he also mentioned that he has asked for help from authorities to provide relief to those affected by the floods. Chennai Floods: Suriya and Karthi Donate Rs 10 Lakh for Relief Work – Reports.

Vishnu Vishal Shares Pics of His Abode:

Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam I have called for help No electricity no wifi No phone signal Nothing Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal Lets hope i and so many here get some help❤️ I can feel for people all over chennai… pic.twitter.com/pSHcK2pFNf — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

