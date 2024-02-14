Chiranjeevi shared an adorable picture on Valentine’s Day, along with an update on the shoot schedule of his upcoming film, Vishwambhara. The Tollywood Megastar extended Valentine’s Day wishes to fans and revealed that he and his ‘better half’ Surekha are off to the USA for a short vacation. He also shared that he will resume shooting for Mallidi Vassishta’s directorial once he returns. Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi's Socio-Fantasy Drama To Hit Theatres On This DATE! Check New Poster Here.

Chiranjeevi And Surekha

Off to USA for a short holiday with my better half Surekha. Will resume shoot of #Vishwambhara as soon as I get back! See you all soon! And of course Happy Valentines Day to All 💝 !! pic.twitter.com/zAAZVHjjFG — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 14, 2024

