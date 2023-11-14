It seems Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan fever is still going strong, especially with the title track sung by rapper Raja Kumari. Now, a video is circulating all over social media where superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are seen grooving and shaking legs with Raja Kumari as she performs the song live. In the video, Raja Kumari is wearing a lehenga and dancing carefreely, while Chiranjeevi joins her in dancing to the song. Jawan: Rapper Raja Kumari Performs Title Track of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film in New York! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

