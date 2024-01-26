Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. The announcement of Padma awardees came from the Centre on January 25, just before the 75th Republic Day. Following the news, celebrities such as Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Khushbu Sundar, Mammootty, and others extended their congratulations to the Telugu icon, expressing their best wishes. Chiranjeevi, in response, shared a heartfelt video message, expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their love and unwavering support after receiving the Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards 2024 Winners: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala Honoured With Padma Vibhushan; Mithun Chakraborty Conferred With Padma Bhushan – See Full List!.

Mammootty

Hearty congratulations, Dear Chiru Bhai, for being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.@KChiruTweets — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 25, 2024

Jr NTR

Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come... — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024

SS Rajamouli

From nowhere, a boy who laid the first stone for Punadhirallu to becoming the recipient of the second-highest civilian award in India… Your journey inspires generations Chiranjeevi Garu. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Congratulations on receiving the Padma Vibhushan. @KChiruTweets — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2024

Khusbhu Sundar

Many congratulations to you, Sir @KChiruTweets Gaaru, on the honor bestowed upon you. You rightly deserve it. Your contribution to cinema, the world of art, your philanthropic lifestyle, your good work for the public and the blessings of your elders brings you this. As a friend,… https://t.co/DXKj4RgZw7 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 26, 2024

