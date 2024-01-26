Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. The announcement of Padma awardees came from the Centre on January 25, just before the 75th Republic Day. Following the news, celebrities such as Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Khushbu Sundar, Mammootty, and others extended their congratulations to the Telugu icon, expressing their best wishes. Chiranjeevi, in response, shared a heartfelt video message, expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their love and unwavering support after receiving the Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards 2024 Winners: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala Honoured With Padma Vibhushan; Mithun Chakraborty Conferred With Padma Bhushan – See Full List!.

