Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, on the eve of Republic Day in 2024. Soon after the announcement, the legendary actor took to social media and posted a heartfelt video thanking everyone. In his speech, he said, "In my 45-year-long career, I have played diverse roles to entertain you all, and in personal life too, I have done my best to do good to people around me. Thanks to you all once again."Padma Awards 2024 Winners: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala Honoured With Padma Vibhushan; Mithun Chakraborty Conferred With Padma Bhushan – See Full List!

Chiranjeevi's Message After Getting Honoured With Padma Vibhushan:

