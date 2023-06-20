The Mega Family is flooded with congratulatory messages. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20. Chiranjeevi, who shared a tweet welcoming the ‘Little Mega Princess’, gave a statement to the media present outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad where he shared about her birth time and horoscope. The veteran actor revealed that his granddaughter was born at 1.49am and her ‘horoscope is amazing’. Chiranjeevi Welcomes ‘Little Mega Princess’ As He Pens Heartfelt Note for Parents Ram Charan– Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi’s Statement On Ram Charan’s Daughter’s Birth

The baby was born at 1:49 am.. Happy to have our Grand daughter on our favorite Tuesday..It is said that she was born in good hours and the baby's horoscope is also amazing. That effect can be seen in our family from the beginning.. Charan's career growth, Varun's engagement,… pic.twitter.com/bFzq68eUZG — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)