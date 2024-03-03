On March 3, the makers of Chiyaan 62 made an announcement on social media, teasing the revelation of a significant actor joining the film at 6 pm. Fans eagerly anticipated this, especially with SJ Suryah already confirmed for the cast. The wait is over as the makers arrive with the latest update. They have announced that Suraj Venjaramoodu is a part of the film’s cast and welcomed the Jana Gana Mana actor onboard. Details about the heroine and other key actors are still unknown. Produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures, the movie features GV Prakash Kumar as the music director. Chiyaan 62: SJ Suryah Onboard for Chiyaan Vikram–SU Arun Kumar’s Upcoming Film!

Suraj Venjaramoodu Joins Chiyaan 62 Team

