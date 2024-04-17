Chiyaan Vikram has conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the team behind Thangalaan for crafting a memorable tribute on the occasion of his 58th birthday. The actor expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful gesture of sharing a ‘fiery yet beautiful’ tribute video from Pa Ranjith’s film. The video clip offers glimpses of the renowned actor’s epic makeover and also the intense scenes shot for this film. Thangalaan Postponed! Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith's Film to Now Release in April 2024 (View New Poster).

Thangalaan Star Chiyaan Vikram

