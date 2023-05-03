Thangalaan is the upcoming Tamil film helmed by Pa Ranjith and it stars Chiyaan Vikram in the leading role. The superstar who is currently basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2 ‘sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib’, revealed his team. Talking about Vikram’s health condioton, the statement further read, “He will not be able to join his #Thangalaan unit for a short while.” Thangalaan: Vikram Looks Rough and Tough in New Pics Shared From His Tamil Film's Set!

Chiyaan Vikram Suffers Rib Injury

Thank you for all the love and appreciation #AdithaKarikalan aka #ChiyaanVikram has received and for the astounding response to #PS2 from all over the world. #Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his… pic.twitter.com/za6u9IFm08 — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)